Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Position Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,321 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.84% of Alliance Data Systems worth $29,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADS. Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.21.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADS opened at $74.50 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

