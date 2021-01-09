Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €210.92 ($248.14).

ALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FRA:ALV opened at €205.75 ($242.06) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €198.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €181.90. Allianz SE has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

