Alpha Coin (APC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $6,925.27 and $2.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001017 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin (APC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.