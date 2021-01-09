Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $84.03 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 103.8% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $84.03 million and approximately $63.63 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001185 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00108573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.00721146 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00055082 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00219123 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

Alpha Finance Lab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

