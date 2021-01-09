Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL.L) (LON:ARTL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $162.38

Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL.L) (LON:ARTL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $162.38 and traded as high as $166.09. Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL.L) shares last traded at $160.50, with a volume of 8,669 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 54.26, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of £96.14 million and a P/E ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 162.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL.L)’s payout ratio is 13.03%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

