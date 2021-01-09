Alphacat Hits Market Capitalization of $745,915.78 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $745,915.78 and approximately $7,961.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00023219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00104936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.90 or 0.00587413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00222112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00050254 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

