Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATEC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alphatec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

