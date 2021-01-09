ALQO Market Capitalization Tops $3.14 Million (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, ALQO has traded up 69.9% against the dollar. ALQO has a market cap of $3.14 million and $361.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALQO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALQO alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008963 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000948 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00025408 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALQO Profile

XLQ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. ALQO’s official message board is medium.com/@Alqo . ALQO’s official website is alqo.app . The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

ALQO Coin Trading

ALQO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALQO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALQO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALQO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALQO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.