Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 45,180 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $2,052,979.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $186,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,020,658. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.