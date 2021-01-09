Ambrosus (AMB) Price Tops $0.0182 on Top Exchanges

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. Ambrosus has a market cap of $7.42 million and $425,964.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00041704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00107266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.75 or 0.00706746 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

AMB is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

