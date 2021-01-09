American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. American Axle & Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on AXL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 595.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 280,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 240,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 34.5% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

