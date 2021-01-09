American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,016,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,864 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,954,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 224,936 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 177.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,208,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 772,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 102,902 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 2,469,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

