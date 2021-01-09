Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.10% of Ameriprise Financial worth $24,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $201.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $202.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

