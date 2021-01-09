Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.21.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.60. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 33,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $605,346.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,455,548.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,931 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $97,020 and have sold 253,010 shares worth $5,601,410. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

