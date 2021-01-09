Amino Network (AMIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $27,654.29

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $27,654.29 and $49,497.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amino Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Amino Network has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00044431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.17 or 0.04171373 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00033852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.92 or 0.00292799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

Amino Network (AMIO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world . Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

