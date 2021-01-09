AMO Coin Hits Market Cap of $9.37 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One AMO Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $9.37 million and $2.69 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00107141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.59 or 0.00686660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00215872 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00052973 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin launched on April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,244,150,915 tokens. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

AMO Coin Token Trading

AMO Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

