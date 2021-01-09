AmonD (AMON) Market Capitalization Achieves $872,984.31

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One AmonD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco, BitMart, OKEx Korea and CPDAX. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $872,984.31 and $25,348.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00107960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.79 or 0.00700070 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00217735 BTC.

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,972,532 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

AmonD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, CPDAX, Hanbitco and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

