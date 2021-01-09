Amoveo (VEO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $250.00

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.53 or 0.00063067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. Amoveo has a market cap of $1.74 million and $250.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00043707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.39 or 0.03732973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00033580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.25 or 0.00292070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012861 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

