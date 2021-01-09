Ampleforth Price Reaches $1.03 on Major Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $226.24 million and $22.56 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00031727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00282727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.48 or 0.03435498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 375,781,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,578,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

