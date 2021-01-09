Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Holdings Lifted by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 416.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,762,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,032,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,682,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,488,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the period.

BATS:DIVO opened at $33.59 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66.

