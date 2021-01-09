Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings. Amplify Energy reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amplify Energy.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 202.58%.

AMPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of AMPY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.62. 1,329,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,629. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.31. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other news, insider Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 128,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $117,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,419,658 shares of company stock valued at $10,205,874. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amplify Energy by 111.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 142,045 shares during the period. 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplify Energy (AMPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.