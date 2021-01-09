Analysts Anticipate Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Aphria also posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aphria.

Get Aphria alerts:

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APHA. BidaskClub cut shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 22.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aphria in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Aphria in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APHA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. 10,986,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,414,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. Aphria has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aphria (APHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.