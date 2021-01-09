Analysts Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.95. Paychex posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

PAYX stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.93.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $4,334,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,252 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,342 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Paychex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Paychex by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,575,000 after buying an additional 806,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Paychex by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after buying an additional 423,576 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.