Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 9th (AAWW, ARA, ARES, ASIX, AU, BCEI, BEAT, BIP, BL, BRFS)

Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, January 9th:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LSL Property Services PLC provides residential property services. The company’s principal segments consist of Estate Agency and Related Services and Surveying and Valuation Services. It services consists of residential sales, lettings, surveying, conveyancing, advice on mortgages ,non-investment insurance products, valuations and panel management services, asset management and property management services. LSL Property Services PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Post (NYSE:POST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

