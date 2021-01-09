Analysts Expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). 2U posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of 2U by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in 2U by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in 2U by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $44.06 on Friday. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.92.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

