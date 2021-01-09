Analysts Expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) will announce earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.32). Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings of ($6.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.38) to ($5.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($3.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.16.

ACHV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Achieve Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

ACHV traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $8.81. 277,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,984. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $31.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

