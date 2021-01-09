Analysts Expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.61. Agnico Eagle Mines posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $4.27 on Friday, reaching $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average is $74.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 199,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 22,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

