Analysts Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to report ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is ($0.56). Altimmune posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 236%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.91) to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.38. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

ALT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of ALT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,205. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Altimmune news, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $100,586.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $176,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Altimmune during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,208,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

