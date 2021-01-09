Analysts Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $52.57 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 31,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,335 shares in the company, valued at $21,566,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 21,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,096,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 186,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,397 shares of company stock valued at $17,767,057 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $52,790,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 272.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 884,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after acquiring an additional 647,139 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 502,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 166.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 477,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,414,000 after acquiring an additional 440,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

