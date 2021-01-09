Analysts Expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Coeur Mining reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Coeur Mining by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Coeur Mining by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 2.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $9.59 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

