Analysts Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.70. CONMED posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.91 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNMD. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

CONMED stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.90. The stock had a trading volume of 413,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,062. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,822.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.87. CONMED has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In related news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $1,425,340.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $40,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CONMED by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CONMED by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter worth $28,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

