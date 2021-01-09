Analysts Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.41. KeyCorp reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,335,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,236 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,159,000 after buying an additional 2,690,545 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,877 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in KeyCorp by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 2,482,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. 6,472,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,068,079. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.