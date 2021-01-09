Analysts Expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Sun Life Financial posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sun Life Financial.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 74.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 114,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.