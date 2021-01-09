Analysts Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to Post $0.88 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $1.04. Textron reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. 140166 upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

NYSE:TXT opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22. Textron has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Textron by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.