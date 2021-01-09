Analysts Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. WEC Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on WEC. Barclays upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,198,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,324,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $87.95 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

