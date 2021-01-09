Analysts Expect Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) to announce earnings per share of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xperi’s earnings. Xperi reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Xperi will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xperi.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XPER shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 108.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,103,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284,297 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 22.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,079,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after buying an additional 380,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,891,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 204,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Xperi by 99.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after buying an additional 786,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xperi by 51.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after buying an additional 486,403 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

