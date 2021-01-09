Analyzing Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) and Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Itaú Corpbanca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Corpbanca 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2 9 4 0 2.13

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Itaú Corpbanca and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Corpbanca $2.82 billion 0.62 $177.89 million N/A N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $27.49 billion 1.28 $3.93 billion $0.74 7.11

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than Itaú Corpbanca.

Dividends

Itaú Corpbanca pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Itaú Corpbanca has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Itaú Corpbanca and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Corpbanca -35.23% 1.63% 0.14% Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria -0.44% 6.45% 0.45%

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats Itaú Corpbanca on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; treasury and asset management services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 194 branch offices in Chile and New York, which includes 139 branches operating as ItaÃº and 54 branches operating as Banco Condell, as well as representative offices in Madrid and Spain. ItaÃº Corpbanca was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets. In addition, the company provides credit cards; corporate and investment banking services; and insurance products. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia-Pacific, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

