Analyzing First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) & Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.4% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Equity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 38.10% 12.42% 1.90% Equity Bancshares -42.38% 5.26% 0.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Financial Bankshares and Equity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 1 2 0 0 1.67 Equity Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.42%. Equity Bancshares has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.05%. Given Equity Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equity Bancshares is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Equity Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $427.62 million 12.85 $164.81 million $1.21 31.96 Equity Bancshares $200.49 million 1.72 $25.58 million $1.77 13.09

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Bancshares. Equity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Equity Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides drive-in and night deposit, remote deposit capture, Internet and mobile banking, payroll card, transmitting funds, and other customary commercial banking services, as well as automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administer retirement and employee benefit accounts, such as 401(k) profit sharing plans and IRAs. Further, the company provides asset management and technology services. As of January 1, 2020, it had 78 financial centers across Texas. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 52 full-service branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

