Analyzing WQN (OTCMKTS:WQNI) & Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

WQN (OTCMKTS:WQNI) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

WQN has a beta of -2.25, indicating that its stock price is 325% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.1% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of WQN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WQN and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WQN N/A N/A N/A Accenture 11.74% 29.32% 13.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WQN and Accenture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WQN 0 0 0 0 N/A Accenture 0 9 15 0 2.63

Accenture has a consensus price target of $245.62, indicating a potential downside of 7.02%. Given Accenture’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accenture is more favorable than WQN.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WQN and Accenture’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WQN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Accenture $44.33 billion 3.93 $5.11 billion $7.46 35.41

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than WQN.

Summary

Accenture beats WQN on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WQN Company Profile

WQN, Inc. provides online phone services. It offers EasyTalk, an international calling service via the Internet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. WQN, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of iTalk, Inc.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors. Accenture plc has alliance relationships with Adobe, Alibaba, Amazon Web Services, Blue Yonder, Cisco, Dell, Google, HPE, IBM RedHat, Microsoft, Oracle, Pegasystems, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, VMWare, Workday, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Institut Polytechnique de Paris, CNH Industrial, and Reactive Technologies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

