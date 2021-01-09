Anchor Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Anchor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001976 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor has a market cap of $10.30 million and $15,375.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00107891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.53 or 0.00690111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00219468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052292 BTC.

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 tokens. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

Anchor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

