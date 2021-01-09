AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $18.57 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $704.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

