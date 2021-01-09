Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Liberum Capital raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

