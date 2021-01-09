Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.25 ($70.88).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

