APIX (APIX) Market Cap Hits $9.32 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 41% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. APIX has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APIX has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00023164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00104827 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.46 or 0.00566425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00216948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00050887 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.