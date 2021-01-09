apM Coin Market Capitalization Hits $5.10 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $4,922.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00042192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.82 or 0.03728414 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00031584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.43 or 0.00286762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012781 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

