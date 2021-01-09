Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0010

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $14.05 million and approximately $867,957.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00017544 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000576 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.