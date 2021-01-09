AppCoins Achieves Market Cap of $12.04 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 79.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 85.1% against the US dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $12.04 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00040905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00031571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.76 or 0.03478166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00282203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

