Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APPN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $574,556.92. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 452,697 shares of company stock worth $57,584,361. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Appian by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Appian by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Appian by 26.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Appian by 5.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $152.01 on Friday. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $216.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

