Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.25.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on APPN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.
In related news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $574,556.92. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 452,697 shares of company stock worth $57,584,361. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $152.01 on Friday. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $216.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.38 and a beta of 2.00.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Appian
Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.
