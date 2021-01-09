Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,323 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,435 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $137,127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 694.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,506,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $95.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $97.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

