Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Sells $383,643.45 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 16,515 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $383,643.45.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $10,206.75.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $9,513.90.

On Monday, December 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $9,527.85.

On Monday, November 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $9,574.35.

On Friday, November 20th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $31,656.20.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $3,518.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $9,858.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,030.55.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,716,000 after buying an additional 768,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 67,462 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 505,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 103,744 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 150,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APLT. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

