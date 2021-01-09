Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Sells $383,643.45 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 16,515 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $383,643.45.
Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $10,206.75.
- On Wednesday, December 9th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $9,513.90.
- On Monday, December 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $9,527.85.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $9,574.35.
- On Friday, November 20th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $31,656.20.
- On Tuesday, November 10th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $3,518.00.
- On Tuesday, October 27th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $9,858.00.
- On Thursday, October 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,030.55.
Shares of NASDAQ APLT traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $57.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,716,000 after buying an additional 768,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 67,462 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 505,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 103,744 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 150,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on APLT. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.
Applied Therapeutics Company Profile
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.
